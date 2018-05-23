Four people row a boat over the river Main as the sun sets over the buildings of the skyline district in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Eurozone economic growth rebound appears elusive

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 05:54 AM

LONDON

A much-anticipated second-quarter economic pick-up across the 19-country eurozone does not appear to be materializing, if one closely-watched survey is anything to go by.

Financial information firm IHS Markit said Wednesday that its purchasing managers' index for the eurozone — a broad gauge of business activity — fell in May to an 18-month low of 54.1 points from 55.1 the previous month.

Though any reading above 50 still points to growth, the drop adds further weight to the argument that a first-quarter slowdown may not have been merely a soft patch.

The survey also found new order growth slowing and hiring easing, while companies are less optimistic about the future.

Last year, the eurozone economy surprised with growth at a decade-high rate of 2.5 percent.

