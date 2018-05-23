Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networked ledgering technology called blockchain. Supporters say that by welcoming blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Wyoming has become a good place for tech business. Mead Gruver AP Photo