In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networked ledgering technology called blockchain. Supporters say that by welcoming blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Wyoming has become a good place for tech business.
In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networked ledgering technology called blockchain. Supporters say that by welcoming blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Wyoming has become a good place for tech business. Mead Gruver AP Photo
In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networked ledgering technology called blockchain. Supporters say that by welcoming blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Wyoming has become a good place for tech business. Mead Gruver AP Photo

Business

Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

May 23, 2018 02:52 AM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A state known for cowboys and stunning mountain vistas is positioning itself as a leader in a new field of technology.

Proponents say blockchain is the kick in the pants Wyoming needs to attract tech businesses and boost its economy. Blockchain is the networked ledgering technology behind cryptocurrencies including bitcoin.

In March, Gov. Matt Mead signed four bills that arguably make the least-populated state friendlier to blockchain technology than any other.

Dozens of companies with names like "Block Chain Gang" and "Crypto Cowboy" are now incorporating in Wyoming. But time will tell whether Wyoming's bet on blockchain pays off.

So far, the vast majority of the businesses exist only as electronic paperwork.

  Comments  