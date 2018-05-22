New York Stock Exchange names first female leader

In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, photo, signs for the New York Stock Exchange hang above the trading floor. The NYSE has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange. The parent company of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., told The Wall Street Journal late Monday, May 21, 2018, that Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. She’s currently NYSE’s chief operating officer. Cunningham will start her new job on Friday, May 25. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013. Mark Lennihan AP Photo