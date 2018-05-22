In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, photo, signs for the New York Stock Exchange hang above the trading floor. The NYSE has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange. The parent company of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., told The Wall Street Journal late Monday, May 21, 2018, that Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. She’s currently NYSE’s chief operating officer. Cunningham will start her new job on Friday, May 25. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013.
New York Stock Exchange names first female leader

The Associated Press

May 22, 2018 12:18 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Stock Exchange has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange.

The parent company of the NYSE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., told The Wall Street Journal Monday night that Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. She's currently NYSE's chief operating officer.

Cunningham will start her new job on Friday. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013. Farley has announced he's leaving Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange to lead a new special-purpose acquisition company.

Cunningham first started at the NYSE as an intern in 1994. She tells The Wall Street Journal that she "loved the place right out of the gate" and now she's "excited to be running it."

