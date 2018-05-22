Lou Lamoriello hired to run hockey operations for Islanders

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters during a news conference on the first day of NHL hockey training camp, in Toronto. Longtime NHL executive Lamoriello is coming to the New York Islanders, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday, May 21, 2018. It's not clear whether Lamoriello's title will be director of hockey operations, general manager or some combination of the two, but it's expected that he'll be in charge. The Canadian Press via AP, File Christopher Katsarov