Public employee insurance task force IDs 3 common concerns

A task force focusing on issues surrounding the West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency has found accessibility, affordability and predictability are areas of concern.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Sunday that member Helen Matheny recently presented the group's findings from a series of public hearings to lawmakers. The task force was made by Gov. Jim Justice in February to comply with demands by striking teachers. It is hosting a series of hearings across the state, with the last scheduled for June 11.
Matheny She says border counties are concerned with accessibility as the closest medical specialists are often found in neighboring states. She also says insurance costs are reaching levels state employees can't afford and that participants want cost and coverage predictability.
Comments