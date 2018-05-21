The Latest: Legislature passes small business tax breaks

The Latest on a special session of the Oregon Legislature: (all times local):
4:38 p.m.
Lawmakers have passed a tax break aimed at small businesses in Oregon during a one-day special legislative session.
Gov. Kate Brown called legislators back to the Capitol for the session Monday. The Democrat Brown and legislative leaders in the majority party emphasized keeping the session focused only on passing the new break, which targets small businesses known as sole proprietorships, and limiting it to a single day.
The plan passed 51-8 in the House and 18-12 in the Senate. Both tallies included Democrats who broke from their party to vote against the plan.
Republicans objected to the scope of the plan as early numbers showed it benefiting established businesses more than struggling entrepreneurs. A limit in the bill disqualifies about 90 percent of the state's smallest businesses, according to nonpartisan economists.
___
9:21 a.m.
The Oregon Legislature has convened for a special session as Democrats sought to put meat on the bones of a tax break promised by Gov. Kate Brown.
Legislative leaders and the governor have said the session, which began Monday, will focus only on passing the new break, which targets small businesses known as sole proprietorships, and that they hope to limit it to a single day.
The move is the latest reverberation from President Donald Trump's 2017 federal tax overhaul. Democratic legislators blocked part of that plan after finding it would benefit some Oregon businesses twice - and cost the state $217 million in its first two years.
But Republican legislators objected, and when Brown okayed the block she promised to call a special session to create a different break for small businesses.
___
8:01 a.m.
Oregon lawmakers are convening in Salem for a special legislative session to extend certain tax breaks.
Last month Gov. Kate Brown announced she would bring legislators back to the Capitol after she supported a controversial measure passed by her fellow Democrats in the Legislature to keep Oregon from losing more than $200 million as a result of President Donald Trump's federal tax overhaul.
The goal of the special session, which begins Monday, will be to expand the list of small businesses eligible for preferential treatment under Oregon's state tax laws.
Brown has said she wanted to limit the session to one day but it's unclear how long lawmakers may meet. Republicans have objected to the special session, saying it was unneeded.
Comments