Survey asks why young people stay in, leave New Hampshire

A new survey of young people in New Hampshire shows only about half say they probably or definitely will stay in the state for the next two years.
The survey released Monday was conducted for Stay, Work, Play, a nonprofit that promotes the state to young workers and recent graduates, and Eversource, a utility that like many businesses has struggled to attract and retain workers.
Among 20- to 40-year-olds, close to 30 percent said they would definitely or probably consider leaving New Hampshire in the next two years. Work and weather were commonly cited as reasons. They also raised concerns about housing, jobs, cultural opportunities and opportunities to meet people.
Will Stewart, the nonprofit's director, said he was particularly struck that one in five said they didn't have a single friend nearby.
