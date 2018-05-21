Europe wary as Italy moves toward populist government

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, the League party leader, Matteo Salvini, meets reporters in Milan, Italy. One of Italy’s two main populist leaders says he and his rival have finally agreed on who should be premier, and it’s neither of them. Exactly 11 weeks after elections resulted in political gridlock, League leader Matteo Salvini told reporters Sunday he and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio have snagged a deal on both who should head Italy’s next government and choice of Cabinet ministers. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo