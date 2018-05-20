Charter backers outspend teachers in 2 California races

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, discusses the state's housing problems at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Charter school advocates are far outpacing teachers unions in spending to support candidates for California governor and state schools chief. Wealthy donors who support charter schools and education reform have poured more than $22 million into independent committees to support Villaraigosa for governor and former schools executive Marshall Tuck for state schools chief. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo