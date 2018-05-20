Northern states taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after leaders decided it didn't belong outside a new City Hall. Vestiges of racism and intolerance are slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments. Carlos Osorio AP Photo