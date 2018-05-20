Eels break records in Maine, where they sell for big money

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, licensed eel fishermen Jessica Card, left, and Julie Keene shine flashlights into the water on the banks of the Penobscot River after setting a net in Brewer, Maine. America's only significant state fishery for baby eels has blown past records for value in spring 2018, as high demand from overseas aquaculture companies is driving prices to new heights. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo