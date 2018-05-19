New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

FILE - This March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks is announcing a new policy that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything. Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers. Starbucks said Saturday, May 19, 2018 it has told workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, "regardless of whether they make a purchase." Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo