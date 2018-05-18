Business

US Supreme Court to review Yakama gas tax exemption

The Associated Press

May 18, 2018 07:35 AM

YAKIMA, Wash.

The nation's highest court has decided to consider whether Yakama tribal members are exempt from state gas taxes on the reservation.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday the case stems a state Department of Licensing lawsuit in 2013 against a gas station and convenience store called the Cougar Den.

The state alleged the store owned by tribal member Kip Ramsey in White Swan brought out-of-state fuel onto the reservation without paying the state's fuel tax.

Yakima County Superior Court and the state Supreme Court ruled the Yakama Treaty of 1855 exempted tribal-owned gas stations on the reservation from the tax.

The licensing department appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As members of a sovereign nation, Yakama tribal members are exempt from state gas, tobacco and sales tax on the reservation. But state authorities complain that too often non-tribal members go to the reservation to buy goods and escape state taxes.

