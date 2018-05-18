Cambridge Analytica is liquidating operations

FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Cambridge Analytica spokesperson Clarence Mitchell speaks during a news conference in London. Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused data from millions of Facebook users to help President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. The U.K. firm said in a New York court filing late Thursday, May 17, that its assets totaled $100,001 to $500,000. Its liabilities are between $1 million and $10 million. Cambridge Analytica has previously said that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign. Matt Dunham AP Photo