Judge denies bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case

In this courtroom drawing, defense attorney Andrew Levander, standing, addresses Judge Katherine Forrest during the bail hearing for his client, Chi Ping Patrick Ho, who is seated at right, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York. The judge rejected a $10 million bail package proposed by the defense in a bid to get the Hong Kong businessman and Hong Kong's former home affairs secretary, released on bond. The 68-year-old Ho was arrested in November 2017 on charges he paid bribes so a Chinese energy conglomerate could secure business advantages. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)