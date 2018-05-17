JC Penney outlook spooks Wall Street

J.C. Penney is reporting a first-quarter loss along the lines of what analysts had expected, but also strong revenue.
The company's outlook for the year is short of most projections, however. Shares slid 5 percent early Thursday.
The loss was $78 million, or 25 cents per share. The loss, adjusted for one-time items, was 22 cents per share.
The Plano, Texas, department store posted revenue of $2.67 billion, beating projections of $2.6 billion, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
J.C. Penney Co. expects full-year results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to earnings of 13 cents per share.
