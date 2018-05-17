$250K grant to help with scholarships for training, programs

A $250,000 grant is enabling more scholarships for a New Hampshire Charitable Foundation program for students in professional training, certificate programs and two-year degree programs.
The grant is being provided by the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation.
Scholarships will be awarded to people working to earn credentials in traditional trades, advanced manufacturing, financial services, health care and information technology.
The program focuses on students who experience barriers to opportunity: New Americans, those with significant financial need, and students who are the first in their families to attend college.
Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation has made more than $2.7 million in grants to approximately 300 New Hampshire nonprofits since 2015.
