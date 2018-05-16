Vermont GOP governor expected to discuss planned vetoes

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to discuss his plan for a special legislative session after announcing his intention to veto a series of bills passed by the Democratically controlled Legislature.
Scott is expected to speak to reporters at the Statehouse on Wednesday.
He has said he hopes to find a compromise with the Legislature on the state budget and property tax bills.
Scott has called the Legislature back on May 23. The budget passed both the House and Senate with support from the three major parties, but Scott said it violates his promise to avoid any new taxes.
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, has said he hoped the governor would change his mind and sign the budget and tax bills.
