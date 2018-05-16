Funding for Juneau Access Project awaits governor's decision

Alaska officials are hoping to make funds available to give the Juneau Access Project another go.
CoastAlaska News reported Tuesday that the Legislature passed a spending bill that funds several projects throughout Southeast Alaska. Among them is the access project, which would build 50 miles (80 kilometers) of road to the coastline, where a ferry would take cars to Skagway or Haines.
That would connect the communities with the state's road system, making the state capital much more accessible.
Gov. Bill Walker vetoed the project two years ago, saying the state couldn't afford it.
Lawmakers put $20 million back in this year's capital budget to continue planning for the road and other projects.
Walker, however, could again veto the spending bill.
Comments