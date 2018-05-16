Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the organic grocer. The new benefits will start Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Whole Foods stores in Florida, and then rollout nationwide in the summer. Amazon declined to say if it plans to add the benefit to stores in Canada and the United Kingdom. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo