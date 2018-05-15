Greenpeace: Paper giant cut forests during conservation pact

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, people walks past Sinarmas Land Plaza during a car-free day at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Greenpeace has ended a five-year truce with one of the world's largest pulp and paper companies, accusing it of cutting down tropical forests in Indonesia during the entire time the two were cooperating on conservation. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo