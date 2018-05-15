Rocket launch canceled at Kodiak's Pacific Spaceport Complex

A rocket launch from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak had to be canceled.
Alaska Aerospace Corporation employee Mike Morton posted on Facebook saying Friday's launch was canceled, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported .
Astra Space Inc. had been authorized for a suborbital flight. A suborbital flight does not extend into space and is used for testing purposes. The vehicle would have fallen into the Pacific Ocean.
The company's launch window was May 10-11 between noon and 6 p.m.
Astra Space Inc. did not respond to a request for comment. The company is based out of a former Navy facility in Alameda, California, according to a public lease agreement. It specializes in the design, manufacturing, testing and operation of rockets used for carrying satellites.
The company's license remains valid for one year or until the completion of a successful launch. The corporation could not comment on whether a future launch is planned.
Another launch attempt was canceled prior to liftoff about five weeks ago.
Since 1998, the corporation has facilitated 19 government launches in collaboration with agencies including the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
Comments