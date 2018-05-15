NY Senate OKs new penalties for drivers who hit road workers

Lawmakers in the New York state Senate have approved new criminal penalties for motorists whose careless driving causes the injury or death of a construction worker on a road or highway project.
The Senate passed legislation Monday that would create new crimes of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault in an active work zone. The new criminal designations would come with tougher penalties.
The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration. The bill's sponsor is Republican Sen. Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda.
The Senate also passed other bills related to road safety, including one creating a commission to study teen driving safety and ways the state could reduce teen drunken driving and distracted driving.
