Wynn Resorts' female directors address commitment to change

The four female directors of casino operator Wynn Resorts say they are committed to helping the company move onto a new chapter and making it a place where everyone feels safe.
Their remarks came Monday after a forum in which they addressed a variety of topics before dozens of employees and answered questions that ranged from equal pay and diversity to work-family balance. Three of the women were appointed to the board last month.
The forum came two days before the company's annual shareholders' meeting. The board has faced questions stemming from the sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn, who has denied the accusations.
Newly appointed member Betsy Atkins says the company's most valuable asset is its "human capital" and "cultural oversight" is a key responsibility of corporate governance.
