Canada's Trudeau visiting MIT to address tech gathering

FILE - In an April 24, 2018 file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about the incident involving pedestrians being struck by a van in Toronto, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario. Trudeau is scheduled to speak Friday, May 18, 2018, at a gathering of tech entrepreneurs at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Massachusetts Institute of Technology officials say Trudeau will visit campus Friday to headline the annual meeting of the school’s Solve initiative. The Canadian Press via AP, File Justin Tang