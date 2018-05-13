Bodies of 2 Polish miners recovered week after quake

FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, a woman cries in front of the Zofiowka coal mine after miners were reported missing following a powerful tremor at the mine, in Jastrzebie-Zdroj in southern Poland. Officials in Poland have said on Sunday, May 13 that they have recovered the bodies of two miners killed when an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland last week, bringing the death toll to four. The Jastrzebie Coal Company says that the two have been found after many days of rescue efforts. Rafal Klimkiewicz, file AP Photo