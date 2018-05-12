Connecticut backs retired investment officer for treasurer

Republicans are backing a retired investment officer as the party's candidate for treasurer, following a close battle for the endorsement.
Thaddeus "Thad" Gray of Salisbury on Saturday narrowly defeated Republican state Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook by roughly 20 delegate votes on the second day of the Republican state convention. Linares has enough support, however, to qualify for the Sept. 14 primary.
Republicans are hoping to win a seat that's been held for years by Democratic state Treasurer Denise Nappier, who is not seeking re-election.
Gray says the GOP has "a unique opportunity" in this election to make Connecticut a place that's "affordable and prosperous for everyone." He also is reaching out to state employees, whose pension funds the state treasurer invests. He says "the Democrats have failed you."
