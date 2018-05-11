Tax charges lead to suspension of Baltimore's police leader

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimore. DeSousa has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes. The U.S. Attorney's office alleged Thursday, May 10, 2018 that DeSousa "willfully failed to file a federal return for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, despite having been a salaried employee of the Baltimore Police Department in each of those years." The Baltimore Sun via AP, File Kim Hairston