Lawmakers' to-do list is long, but time is running short

In this May 3, 2018 photo, Republican State Sen. Roger Chamberlain, the senate tax committee chair, discusses tax bill amendments that were on the agenda at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Republicans in the House and Senate still need to work out their own differences on how to restructure Minnesota's tax code, including a pair of Senate proposals that would trigger automatic income tax cuts when the state has a surplus and exempt wealthy estate owners from more taxes. Jim Mone AP Photo