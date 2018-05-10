University of Virginia police chief to retire in summer

The University of Virginia's police chief will retire this summer after more than a decade on the job.
University Chief Operating Officer Pat Hogan commended Chief Michael Gibson's "steady" leadership "during a period of significant challenges" in a release. The Daily Progress reports that those crises included the 2014 disappearance of Hannah Graham, the response to a now-debunked claim of sexual assault in 2015 and the violent white nationalist rally last August.
Gibson joined the university police department in 1982 and rose through the ranks, becoming chief in 2007. He reorganized the department and grew it from 118 full-time employees to 160.
A search committee of professors, administrators and local first responders will look for a new chief, who will report to the newly created role of vice president for safety and security.
