This May 3, 2017 file photo shows bananas for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1 percent in April 2018 held down by a big drop in food costs. It was the smallest gain in four months. The April increase in the Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.3 percent rise in March, the government reported Wednesday, May 9. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

US consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in April

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

May 10, 2018 08:37 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 percent in April, lifted by higher gas costs, a sign that inflation pressures remain muted.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index increased 2.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 14 months. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices ticked up just 0.1 percent in April and 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

Inflation has increased steadily since last summer, when it rose just 1.6 percent in June from a year earlier. But core prices have risen more slowly.

Slower growth in core prices could make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will accelerate its interest rates increases. The Fed has signaled they will lift rates twice more this year.

