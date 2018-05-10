Colorado lawmakers seek pension fix on last day of session

Following a day of closed-door negotiations, Colorado lawmakers struck a tentative compromise Wednesday on a plan to rescue the state pension fund from the fiscal brink — but the deal awaited final votes in both chambers as the clock wound down on the final day of the 2018 legislative session.
The state teachers' union opposed the bill to rescue the Public Employees' Retirement Association, which has between $32 billion and $50 billion in unfunded liabilities. The pension fund provides retirement benefits to 560,000 state, school and local government employees. That's about 1 in 10 Coloradans.
A bipartisan conference committee voted 5-1 late Wednesday to advance the compromise to the two chambers.
It calls for cuts to retirement benefits, and requires public employees and taxpayer-funded government agencies to contribute more of each paycheck into the retirement fund. The state would contribute $225 million annually to help pay off the system's unfunded debt.
The bill increases employee contributions by 2 percentage points. That's more than House Democrats and public sector unions had wanted, but less than the GOP-led state Senate had previously approved.
Retirees would lose cost-of-living raises for two years. After that, annual raises would be cut to 1.5 percent, down from the current 2 percent.
The state government and school districts would pay higher contributions than they do today. And future employees would have to work longer to qualify for full benefits: The bill increases the retirement age from 60 to 64, while teachers can retire at 58.
The Colorado Education Association agreed to a retirement age of 63, but opposed the extra year in the bill.
The legislation pares down a provision sought by conservatives to allow future public workers to opt out of the pension and join a defined contribution plan, similar to a 401(k). That option will be extended to local government employees and most state employees, but not to school district workers, who are the largest group of pensioners.
The deal would be Colorado's second pension rescue in the last decade.
In 2010, lawmakers cut retirement benefits and increased contributions to stave off a looming insolvency triggered by the Great Recession. The fix fell short, in part because retirees are living longer and the pension's investments are no longer expected to grow as much as policymakers had previously projected.
The latest effort includes safeguards to automatically adjust benefits and contributions as needed to keep the pension on track to pay off its unfunded debt within 30 years.
The Democrat-led House and Republican-led Senate have resolved other top priorities of the 120-day session.
In March, lawmakers passed a $28.9 billion budget that boosts funding to transportation and schools. This week, they finalized a related K-12 funding bill that increases spending by $461 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
On Tuesday, lawmakers passed a bill seeking voter approval to borrow $2.34 billion for transportation projects. The bill sets aside $645 million for roads over the next two years and would ask voters in 2019 permission to issue $2.34 billion in transportation bonds. The state would owe up to $3.25 billion in borrowing costs over 20 years.
The Senate on Wednesday approved a last-minute compromise to reauthorize the seven-member Colorado Civil Rights Commission and the Civil Rights Division until September 2027.
