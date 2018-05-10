Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery rose 1.40 cents at $5.1560 a bushel; May corn was off .60 cent at $3.96 a bushel; July oats was up 1.40 cents at $2.4140 a bushel while May soybeans fell .80 cent at $10.1040 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was off .76 cents at $1.0582 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.22 cents at $1.3710 a pound; May lean hogs was lost .25 cent at .6595 a pound.
