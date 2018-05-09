Authorities: Driver raped mentally disabled passenger

Authorities say a transport bus driver for a service for the elderly and people with disabilities is accused of raping a disabled woman in Florida last month.
An Alachua County Sheriff's Office report says 44-year-old George Edward Ferguson picked up the 32-year-old from an event. The Gainesville Times reported Tuesday that the woman has the mental capacity of a child.
Sheriff's office spokesman Art Forgey says Ferguson parked the transport bus in her driveway and raped her on the bus.
Authorities say Ferguson then went inside the woman's home to wash his hands, while the woman threw away her underwear as he'd instructed.
Ferguson eventually told deputies he had sex with the woman but didn't rape her. He was charged with sexual battery. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
