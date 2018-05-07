The Latest: Microsoft to spend $25M on AI for disabilities

File-This Nov. 29, 2017, file photo shows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft’s annual Build conference for software development kicks off on Monday, May 7, 2018, giving the company an opportunity to make announcements about its computing platforms or services. The three-day event features sessions on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet-connected devices and virtual reality. Nadella will speak to more than 6,000 people who’ve registered to attend. Most are developers who build apps for Microsoft’s products. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo