California GOP divided over governor in tough election year

California Republicans hoping to break a long losing streak are betting that anger over higher gas taxes and illegal immigration will give them an edge in races for governor and other marquee offices.
Republicans are facing tough headwinds this year in a state where President Donald Trump is unpopular and Democrats hold every statewide office and dominate the Legislature.
At a weekend convention in San Diego, state Republican Party delegates heard speech after speech faulting Democrats for the state's high taxes and a so-called sanctuary law.
With the election a month away, they are also facing friction from within.
Delegates did not make an endorsement Sunday in the governor's race after candidates John Cox and Travis Allen divided the vote.
Comments