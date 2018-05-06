Arkansas justice again fending off outside spending

This combination of undated photos provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State's office during the February-March 2018 filing period shows from left, Courtney Goodson, Kenneth Hixson and David Sterling, candidates for a position on the Arkansas Supreme Court. Goodson is the incumbent, Hixson sits on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, and Sterling is chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Early voting opens Monday, May 7, 2018, for the May 22, 2018, primary. (Arkansas Secretary of State via AP)