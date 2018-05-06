Families hoping for justice in suit over 1968 mine disaster

In this Nov. 24, 1968, file photo, one of two seven-man rescue teams enters the Consolidation Coal mines in Farmington, W.Va., where 78 miners have been trapped. It's been nearly half a century since 78 men perished in the Farmington No. 9 mine disaster in West Virginia, but to those who lost loved ones, the questions have never been answered. This week, families of the lost miners will ask a federal appeals court to reinstate a lawsuit they filed in 2014. File AP Photo