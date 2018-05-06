The Latest: Third coal miner found in Poland is unresponsive

Families waiting for a word about miners who have gone missing after a tremor at the Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj in southern Poland, on Saturday, May 5 , 2018. Seven miners went missing after the strongest ever tremor at the mine. Two of them were found hours later conscious but hurt, while rescuers continued their search for the other five missing miners. (AP Photo/Rafal Klimkiewicz) Poland Out