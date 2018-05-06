Volusia County is Ground Zero for Jeeps and Jeep lovers

For the casual Jeep fan, it's hard to know where to begin describing the customized touches on Steve Farrell's Wrangler JK Unlimited, parked on the beach gleaming in the sun on Friday behind The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores.
The GT axles? The Teraflex stabilizer? The oversized 37-inch Pro Comp all-terrain tires on custom 20-inch rims? All pretty impressive, until Farrell points to the silver pipe running along the front chassis and then skyward along the edge of the passenger-side windshield.
"That's the snorkel," said Farrell, among the thousands of Jeep loyalists in Volusia County recently for the annual Jeep Beach, a popular four-wheel celebration in April. "I've got everything you can put on a Jeep, basically, and still drive it every day."
Jeep Beach activities included an obstacle course at Daytona International Speedway, followed by a concert by country singer Caroline Jones in the Speedway's fan zone. It also offered a nice cruise for Jeeps along the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail.
For Farrell and his snorkel-equipped Wrangler, possibilities extend beyond the road.
"Without the snorkel, if I get in water this deep, the engine shuts off," Farrell said, pointing to a spot along the fender. "With the snorkel on it, I've had it in water this deep," he said, pointing about midway up the windshield.
The owner of several construction-related companies in New Port Richey, Farrell made his first visit to Jeep Beach last year and enjoyed it enough to return.
"It's just a good, relaxing time," Farrell said. "We've got probably 50 of us from over there."
Despite his Jeep's capabilities, he didn't tackle the event's obstacle course.
"I don't want to get my Jeep dirty," he said.
A few yards away along the row of roughly a dozen Jeeps parked in the sand, Tampa resident Jason St. Croix, 43, also had returned for his second Jeep Beach, with about 20 family members and friends along.
"I like it because you can do family stuff with the Jeeps, meet new people and talk about your Jeep," said St. Croix, who works at a title company. He and his wife and 9-year-old daughter arrived in the family's shiny black 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Limited, equipped with comfortable seating and an array of extras including touchscreen radio.
"I bought it used and I didn't even know what I was getting into," St. Croix said. "All I cared about was how the outside would look when I put rims on it and lifted it."
Now in its 15th year, Jeep Beach is among the largest Jeep-only events in the country, according to organizers. Crowds have grown steadily in recent years, said Rich Byrd, general manager of The Shores Resort & Spa, an event host hotel.
"We fill out four days in a row with them very easily," said Byrd, adding that the hotel expected 1,000 guests for a Jeep Beach banquet one night, up from 850 last year. "We're very fortunate to have them here. When they check out, they'll often make reservations for next year."
A few blocks north of the hotel at Pappas Plaza, Jeeps filled many parking spaces in front of Mike's Galley, which touts "the best breakfast in town."
"It seems to be getting busier and busier every year," said Lori Graham, restaurant manager.
