Oregon craft beer experiencing slowdown in sales

In this April 25, 2018 photo, mason Joey Boisineau, center, checks the door on one of the outdoor fireplaces he built on the deck of the new Boneyard Pub, under construction in Bend, Ore. At a time when craft breweries compete more than ever for shelf space and tap handles in pubs, industry sales are leveling off, even in Bend, known as Beer Town USA. The Bulletin via AP Andy Tullis