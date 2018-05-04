This restaurant's signature dish was its Calabash chicken. But now it's closed

The Fatz Cafe in Warner Robins closed on Monday without public notice.
The Taylors, North Carolina-based restaurant chain opened 11 years ago at 2715 Watson Blvd.
"Unfortunately, negotiations for that lease between the parent company of Fatz as well as the local landlord, the terms could not be reached and the decision was made to ... close that location," said Wendy Cooper, marketing director for Cafe Enterprises Inc., the parent company for Fatz.
The eatery had about 30-40 employees.
When The Telegraph did a restaurant review in 2008, it received three out of four stars.
"Fatz Cafe is definitely where the locals go," the reviewer wrote. "The Calabash chicken, the cafe's signature dish is one you can't miss."
It's possible the company would open at another location in Middle Georgia, Cooper said.
"What is great about the business is we are growing, and we have a lot of exciting opportunities and momentum in all of our southeast market," she said. "So I’m very optimistic that we could see additional locations in or around there in the future. It's difficult to say when, but I’m very optimistic."
All gift cards, vouchers or coupons may be used at other Fatz's locations. Other Georgia locations are: Athens, Blairsville, Evans, Jasper, Pooler and Winder.
"We are very grateful for the guests who dined with us over the years," Cooper said. "We hated to (close). ... Hopefully, you can visit us at another location."
