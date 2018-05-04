Business

Alaska Air Group expands headquarters by Seattle airport

The Associated Press

May 04, 2018 10:14 AM

SEATTLE

The Alaska Air Group has begun construction on a new office building near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Seattle Times reports the parent company of Alaska Airlines broke ground Thursday on the nearly 7-acre site across the street from its existing corporate headquarters in the city of SeaTac.

The company expects the 128,000-square-foot (11,900-square-meter) building to have room for about 600 employees and to be completed in early 2020.

The building will serve as a recruiting base and uniform fit center. It will also be home to company's e-commerce team and operations employees for both Alaska and Horizon Air.

The site will also include a parking garage and a company store.

The company acquired the land on International Boulevard in January for about $32 million.

