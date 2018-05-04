Ex-coal baron takes swipe at "China people" in political ad

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W. Va. Blankenship has unleashed a political ad that takes swipes at "China people" and calls the Senate majority leader "Cocaine Mitch." His ad says McConnell has created jobs for "China people" and charges that his "China family" has given him millions of dollars. McConnell's wife is U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whose parents are originally from China. FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W. Va. Blankenship has unleashed a political ad that takes swipes at "China people" and calls the Senate majority leader "Cocaine Mitch." His ad says McConnell has created jobs for "China people" and charges that his "China family" has given him millions of dollars. Steve Helber, File FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W. Va. Blankenship has unleashed a political ad that takes swipes at "China people" and calls the Senate majority leader "Cocaine Mitch." His ad says McConnell has created jobs for "China people" and charges that his "China family" has given him millions of dollars. AP Photo