Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

FILE - This April 21, 2018, file photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, in Denver. The Post's Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners, said he resigned Thursday, May 3, after management rejected a second editorial lamenting Alden Global Capital’s behavior. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo