Texas officials ignore dioxin spread in Houston waterways

This March 20, 2018 photo taken in Channelview, Texas shows the San Jacinto Waste Pits. The pits became a federal Superfund site in 2008 and are now slated for clean-up. An agreement announced last month has cleared the way for the waste pits to be cleaned up, but dioxin damage already has spread far beyond them, the Houston Chronicle and The Associated Press found. Houston Chronicle via AP Elizabeth Conley