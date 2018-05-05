Wisconsin custom farmers carry others' burdens

In this Friday, April 27, 2018, photo, contract farmer Bob Dorr and nephew Chad Bergsbaken check the depth made by their planter while working to plant corn in a field behind the family's farm in Avalon, Wis. Dorr likes to keep his income diversified. So doing some custom farm work, by handling necessary tasks such as planting or harvesting for other farmers, just makes sense. The Janesville Gazette via AP Anthony Wahl