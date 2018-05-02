Hanford workers seek lost pension benefits in new lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court on behalf of Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers, claiming they lost pension benefits under a failed economic development program.
The Tri-City Herald reports the suit filed this week by attorney Douglas McKinley seeks $100 million in damages and a judgment to be determined at trial.
About 2,200 workers were moved to enterprise companies from being contactors with the U.S. Department of Energy more than two decades ago.
The suit claims the six companies were no longer considered part of Hanford, leading to caps on years of service that figured into the workers' pensions.
McKinley says many of the enterprise company workers are entitled to tens of thousands of dollars in additional retirement benefits. The lawsuit seeks to restore full pension benefits.
Comments