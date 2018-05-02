Russian billionaire Abramovich in Swiss court over debt case

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich leaves after the opening of the civil proceedings brought by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) against Abramovich, Shvidler and the Russian giant Gazprom, this Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the District Court of Sarine in Fribourg. The EBRD is claiming 46 million Swiss francs (US$) plus interest since 2005. The shareholders and Gazprom contest this debt. Keystone via AP Anthony Anex