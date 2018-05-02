FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo
Business

Yum Brands big 1Q numbers overshadowed by same-store sales

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 08:32 AM

NEW YORK

The company that runs the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains easily beat first-quarter expectations, but that was overshadowed Wednesday by tepid sales at established restaurants.

Shares of Yum Brand Inc. slid almost 4 percent before the opening bell.

Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least a year climbed 1 percent in the quarter. That's down from last year's 2 percent growth. Industry analysts had expected that number to remain flat, not decline, according to a FactSet survey.

Net income soared 55 percent to $433 million, or $1.27 per share. Removing a number of nonrecurring gains, per-share profit was 90 cents, far outpacing Wall Street projections for 76 cents, according to a survey by FactSet.

The company made $280 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Yum got a boost from refranchising restaurants, as well as $66 million related to a deal with GrubHub. In February, Yum began expanding home delivery nationwide in partnership with GrubHub.

Revenue for the Louisville, Kentucky, company was $1.37 billion, with increased sales at KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. That also beat the $1.08 billion that industry analysts had expected.

At Pizza Hut, comparable-store sales rose 1 percent compared with a 3 percent decline in the year-ago period. KFC's same-store sales growth of 2 percent was flat with the prior-year figure. Taco Bell's same-store sales rose 1 percent, slowing from a year earlier when it achieved 8 percent growth.

Not down 3 pct, up 2 pct.

